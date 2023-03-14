Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi's look in Bekaaboo revealed

Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Bekaaboo is in the news ever since the cast was finalised. It stars Shalin Bhanot of Bigg Boss 16-fame opposite Eisha Singh. Now, the makers have released the second promo for the show, which also reveals the looks of actors Shivangi Joshi and Zain Imam. It’s a fantasy drama where Zain looks scary as well as terrific in his rakshas avatar, while Shivangi is seen beautiful in the red lehenga.
Bekaaboo is a fantasy drama that revolves around the battle between good and evil. It will premiere on March 18 at 9 p.m. on Colors TV. Shivangi is best known for her role as Naira Singhania in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, whereas Zain became a household name as Neil Khurana from the show Namkaaran.
