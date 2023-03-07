Amit Sarin wraps up the shoot of his second Hollywood film 'Natty Knocks'

Actor Amit Sarin, who has been receiving some great feedback after his Hollywood debut Between Mountains, directed by his wife Vineesha Sarin, is all excited for his second project in the West titled Natty Knocks — a horror film. He was earlier part of TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Pavitra Rishta, but relocated to Los Angeles a few years ago to try his luck in Hollywood.

Amit says, “I am playing a character named Ajay, who is a hardworking handyman and day labourer working near California town. He is loyal to his live-in girlfriend and tries his best to help raise her trouble-making son. When their world is threatened by the arrival of a serial killer, Ajay helps save them all.” The actor has wrapped the shooting for the same.