Ajay Devgn to play a cop in his OTT debut Rudra—The Edge of Darkness

Ajay Devgn is all set to make his OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar’s crime thriller, Rudra—The Edge of Darkness. With six episodes, this series is an Indian rendition of the iconic, globally successful British series—Luther. The crime drama features a stellar cast that includes Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, TarunGahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles. The racy and thrilling crime saga has been shot across multiple locations in Mumbai and reimagines the city from the lens of criminals.

Ajay Devgn says, “The world of digital streaming has always fascinated me, and I am excited to make my digital debut with a riveting character and title such as Rudra. What excited me about the character is his nuanced, multi-faceted personality and his grit; something that viewers have never witnessed before at this scale in Indian entertainment industry. I am elated for my fans and viewers across India to witness the magic of Rudra come alive on screen and hope they fall in love with the show.”