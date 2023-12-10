Into the world of Oliver Twist

Tribune News Service

Under the aegis of Durga Das Foundation, students of Strawberry Fields High School treated the audience with a play, Oliver A Musical, on Saturday. It was directed by celebrated theatre veterans, Lushin Dubey and Bubbles Sabharwal. Based on the timeless classic Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens, it was adapted for stage by Lushin and Bubbles’s theatre company, Kidsworld, established in 1990. The Tribune was the media partner for the event.

Children from kindergarten to grade 12 participated in the play, which catered to every age-group, right from kids to grandparents! The plot is set against the backdrop of London’s underworld and the titular character Oliver is a hope for millions of luckless orphans. Akshaj Gupta of Grade 3, who played Oliver, punched above his weight while giving competition to fellow performers. Armana Brar as Nancy played a kind-hearted lady, while Rishi Singh Panwar aka Bill Sykes shone as the villain.

Students of Strawberry Fields High School perform the play Oliver A Musical in Chandigarh on Saturday. Photo: Nitin Mittal

The foot-tapping songs were a treat for the audience. Live music was given by Praneet David Lal, Pratiek David Lal and Raghav Bhutani. The choir of the school added a notch to the electrifying performances. Fagin, played by Viren Kapoor of Grade 9, stood out too.

The songs Pick A Pocket Or Two and I’m Reviewing The Situation added a touch of humour and drama to the play. The choreography was by Sohini Dutta. There will be a repeat performance today for those who missed out on Saturday. The play will be staged at 3 pm.