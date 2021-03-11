'Invest for a better tomorrow': celebs on Earth Day 2022

Mona

Let’s take care of the earth; after all it’s the only planet to live! Even though Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are working towards escaping the earth, so far this remains only human address. This Earth Day, the theme being - Invest In Our Planet - artistes talk about what they are doing to make our planet a better place!

Opt for sustainability

Earth Day is really important and it’s a reminder that we need a shift towards a more sustainable economy that works for both, people and the planet. For our selfish motives, we are cutting trees, dumping waste into the sea and affecting nature. I believe in a two-pronged approach to save our planet – planting trees and opting for sustainable practices.

— Geetika Mehandru, Actor

Eco-friendly, all the way

At an individual level, I intend to invest time and resources in various big and small steps towards an eco-friendly lifestyle. This can range from using eco-friendly packing material for our day-to-day purchases, all the way to changing to an electric vehicle. Installing solar panels is definitely a great way forward. We all can contribute in our own ways towards making the earth a better place. We should consume responsibly, giving preference to eco-friendly products. Further, we should judiciously use our natural resources such as water and green covers.

— Swaransh Mishra, Singer

Care for your home

The earth is our home and if it’s destroyed, we are destroyed as well. We should make sure that we are taking care of our home by cleaning it regularly and making it a better place for the coming generation. I buy eco-friendly products like glass jars, sustainable shopping bag, sustainable daily wear and more. I hope to contribute on a higher level and play my part by using eco-friendly products, making sure I am not wasting food, not using plastic since it’s universally known to be a harmful pollutant, and donating to foundations which are looking after our earth. — Ayaana Khan, Singer

Reduce, recycle

Gurbani says, “Pawan Guru paani pitaa/ maata dharat mahatt.” Our Guru sahib has called air our guru, water our father and earth our mother. So, it’s our duty to protect mother earth and spread awareness by celebrating this day. I try to conserve energy throughout the year. I planted five trees last year on my birthday and this year I will try to plant 10 more. Reducing, reusing and recycling are on my mind next.

— Anjum Batra, Actor

Save water

Conservation of natural resources is essential to protect the environment. I believe small measures can lead to a greater impact and therefore, I save water by doing things like cold-washing clothes in the machine, showering instead of bathing, and air-drying dishes rather than using the dishwasher. In addition, I water my indoor plants using the same water that I use to wash vegetables and fruits. On this day, I would like to appeal to all my fans to save water and save lives.

— Mouli Ganguly, Actress