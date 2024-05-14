IP Singh and Rajarshi Sanyal, famous as the band Faridkot, have touched the hearts of millions with their fresh beats and catchy rhythms

Vikrant Parmar

Theirs is a genre which they dub as ‘confused pop’, a mish-mash of Indie, pop and folk elements. Yet, in their journey till now, they have carved a separate niche for themselves in the hearts of music aficionados. Famous for crooning peppy tracks like Nasha, Kaala Doriyaa, Ibtida and Laila, here’s getting to know the two men at the helm of the band Faridkot — IP Singh and Rajarshi Sanyal, the former the lead vocalist and guitarist, and the latter a bassist as well as backing vocalist.

It all began in 2008, when the two musical souls first connected. “We both loved music, but were doing our own things. Rajarshi had a band, while I made music alone. We met through the music community and since then, we’ve been working together,” says IP. Adds Rajarshi, “We met in Delhi. IP was searching for a band, and I was seeking someone who could sing and write songs in Hindi because I had an English band. I wanted to branch out to experiment more. The rest is history.”

With two acclaimed albums, Ek and Phir Se, to their credit, the two believe their music is evolving. “I think there’s a sense of calmness and depth that comes with experience and getting older, but, at the same time, there’s still that wild energy that is prevalent,” says IP.

Rajarshi opines their music has changed a lot over time, “That’s because we love to try out new things. We’ve experimented with many types of music like pop, progressive and punk. We also like dance and folk music. We’ve grown as musicians and learnt a lot.”

Go with the flow

Creating history by becoming the first Indian band to compose the lead track for the Hindi rendition of The Expendables 3, featuring icons Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Faridkot’s music is captivating, one that resonates with audiences globally. Says IP, “I think music naturally goes beyond boundaries. If you create music spontaneously, without trying too hard to please, you can come up with something truly captivating.”

Rajarshi adds, “We don’t have strict rules when we make music; it’s really fun to challenge ourselves and be a bit uncomfortable. That’s how we make our music. We like to go with the flow when we write songs, without any set plans. This approach has led to a lot of successful songs, though some didn’t work out. But that doesn’t stop us.”

Pushing the limits

The music industry is full of challenges, but the duo is ready for the grind. Says IP, “The main challenge as a musician is that if you decide to turn music into your business, you have to learn how the music industry works and how to promote yourself. We always aim to create popular music that people will enjoy.”

Even for Rajarshi, “The key lies in creating new and fun things with your music. The real challenge is to keep pushing yourself to be creative, even with these limitations.”

As for the musicians of tomorrow, their advice is clear. “First figure out what you want from your music and where you want it to go. Then, learn what steps you need to take to get there and what your options are. It’s important to stay sensible and remember that you need to take care of your basic needs first, before you can succeed in your musical career. Be practical, but also keep dreaming,” says IP.

Rajarshi adds, “Don’t stick to just one type of music. People like different things, so as a musician it’s good to be open to exploring different styles. I’ve learnt that being flexible helps you grow. It’s important to stay open-minded about your preferences and not have fixed ideas.” Point to ponder!

