Is Ayesha Singh participating in Jhalak Dikh Laja 11?

Ever since Ayesha Singh ended her stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, all her fans and fraternity colleagues have been playing the guessing game in terms of what’s going to be her next move. Some time back, there were media reports about Ayesha Singh being the first choice for the upcoming Colors’ show, titled Chand Jalne Laga.

Well, seems like it is raining offers for Ayesha after the show. If sources are to be believed, Ayesha has also been approached for the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhlaja.