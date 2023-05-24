Is it escapism or just human curiosity which is encouraging content creators to churn out shows and films packed with violence?

Are violence and crime dominating OTT and the film industry? Are audiences drawn to such projects as a form of escapism from their daily lives? Recently, celebrities talked about violence on OTT and films.

Escape route

Sheeba

I don’t like watching violence. When I’m watching something, I prefer to escape from real life and be in the happy zone. It’s kind of hard to find a chick flick to watch that’s light and interesting. I am all for people depicting the truth, but I even don’t like to watch news, which I feel is full of hatred.

It’s curiosity

Prasad Kadam

Brutality and violence always existed in cinema; the makers were dependent on contemporary techniques to create those scenes on screen. In earlier days, the violence didn’t look so real, so we didn’t find it so brutal. Now, with the advancement in VFX techniques and prosthetic makeup, we can create gory and brutal scenes that look very real on screen. I don’t mind watching violent scenes as long as I am intrigued by the storytelling. I enjoyed a few such films and shows because they were not dependent on brutality, but the violence was used as a part of the narrative. Audiences will go to the theatre for an experience now, and not only for good content. Well-made content with good promotion will never fail on OTT. It’s not escapism. It’s just human curiosity. It depends on the director as to how honest he or she is when such stories are picked.

Disturbing reality

Hansa Singh

The trend of showcasing atrocities on OTT platforms gained momentum after the success of shows like Game of Thrones (GOT), which introduced unprecedented levels of shocking content. Audiences and creators are drawn to material that is surprising, shocking, and captivating. Personally, I find such content unsettling, and it sends chills down my spine. However, it is working as it captures people’s attention. These disturbing realities are evident in our daily newspapers and news channels. It is up to us to choose whether we want to be aware of or ignorant about these issues. People are drawn to such content because it shocks them and jolts them out of their complacency.

Need positive content

Charrul Malik

I prefer not to watch movies or shows that have brutality, violence, bloodshed, or disturbing subjects. Such content has a negative impact on our minds and prevents us from sleeping peacefully. It’s concerning that there is an abundance of such material, and I believe directors and producers should create more watchable content. Although movies like The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story and shows like Delhi Crime, Talwar, Bheed, tackle disturbing subjects, they force us to face harsh realities. I haven’t seen The Kashmir Files yet, but Delhi Crime was emotionally intense. There should not be an overwhelming flood of such disturbing content.

Crime attracts

Nikhil Nanda

Media often focuses on crime and negativity, while OTT platforms feature explicit content. Although this trend is prevalent due to commercial viability, it is not beneficial for society. Negative news and crimes dominate headlines because they attract consumers. Unfortunately, this emphasis on negativity is detrimental to humanity. Movies like The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files are not part of this problematic category. These stories depict real-life incidents that have happened to our fellow citizens, and it is crucial to address and discuss them openly.