Isha Koppikar-starrer Suranga to release this month

Suranga is an investigative drama series based on a real bank heist. The show depicts how the heist is plotted and executed.
Starring Isha Koppikar in the lead role, Suranga is all set to release on the December 9 on Atrangii App.
Isha says, “I play the role of a deputy bank manager named Dakshayini, who hails from Delhi. This character has a lot of shades. The storyline and how it has been narrated is quite interesting and it was hard to say no to the show.”
The show’s cast has actors like Rakesh Bedi, Freddy Daruwala, Sachin Verma, Rahul Jaitley, Sanjeev Tyagi, Ashok Kalra and Piyush Ranade among others.
