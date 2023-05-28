Isha Talwar recreates co-star Dimple Kapadia's look from the 1993 movie Rudaali

Isha Talwar has been receiving praise for her Rajasthani look in her latest show, Saas Bahu aur Flamingo. The actress revealed that her reference for getting the look right was the 1993 classic movie Rudaali, which starred Dimple Kapadia in the lead.
Isha says, “The story is based in Rajasthan, and my character, Badi Bahu, has a particular kind of dressing style. To get the look right, my prime source of reference was Dimple ma’am’s look in Rudaali. From re-watching the film to sharing the screen space with the legend herself, it has been an honour.”
Saas Bahu aur Flamingo is a crime drama that revolves around the Rani Cooperative, a cocaine factory that pretends to make handicrafts and herbs. The series stars Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra, and Naseeruddin Shah.
Isha plays the role of Bijilee, aka Badi Bahu. The show is out on Disney+ Hotstar.
