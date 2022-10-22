Ishita Raaj roped in for Raaj Shaandilyaa’s next

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama-fame actress Ishita Raaj has been roped in to essay the role of a news anchor in her next, which is an untitled project.

Based on a true event, it’s an emotional drama showcasing the mentality of today’s youth and society at large. And the courage it takes to stand your ground and voice against discrimination.

The project is being produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Raaj says, “This kind of story needs to be told to bring about awareness in the youth. I am absolutely convinced and thoroughly believe in the message the film has to put across. And Ishita Raaj is perfect for the role. I have great expectations from her. She is one actress to watch out for.”

Adds Ishita, “It’s a different genre I’ll be seen in. A challenging role for any actress.”