Ishq Next Door, a romantic comedy, is streaming on Jio Cinema

Ishq Next Door, a romantic comedy written by Shaharyar Farooqui and Akhilesh Vats and directed by Akhilesh Vats, is streaming on JioCinema. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Rusk Studios, the show stars Natasha Bhardwaj, Abhay Mahajan, and Mrinal Dutt, along with YouTube sensation Purav Jha.

Natasha says, “My journey in the OTT world has been fulfilling but also one riddled with challenges. I am extremely grateful to have an opportunity to play such emotionally rich characters that have allowed me to express a myriad of emotions and hone my acting skills. Meher is unlike any character I have played before. She’s simple yet strong and resilient. Every shade in her character allowed me to explore new facets of my craft.”

Purav says, “This series is special. I am nervous but also excited to see how the audience reacts to my all-new avatar on a completely different entertainment platform.”

Abhay says, “When I read the script, I felt an instant connection with the simple yet powerful story and just knew that I had to be a part of it. It has been an extremely satisfying experience portraying Dev. He’s someone every individual can relate to. He’s simple, dutiful, and rooted in reality, but somewhere he’s a dreamer whose hopeful and passionate side is unleashed by the girl next door, Meher.”

Mrinal says, “It was a lot of fun working on the series. The character I play is slightly grey, but has an entire journey that makes it all the more relatable and exciting to portray on screen.”

Director Akhilesh says, “It’s my debut show in the OTT space, and I couldn’t have asked for a better one. I would like to thank my producers, Rusk Media and Jio Studios, who offered me this opportunity, and above all, the cast—Natasha, Mrinal, Abhay, and Purav—who supported me wholeheartedly and gave their best to the characters they have performed.”