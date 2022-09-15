Ishwak Singh opens up on his prep for Rocket Boys 2

As people are gearing up for Rocket Boys Season 2, Ishwak Singh, who portrayed the role of Indian Physicist and father of space programme, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, recalls the time when he spent weeks researching to prepare for his role in the series.

Ishwak immortalised Vikram Sarabhai on screen with his performance. He says, “I prepared for Vikram Sarabhai with a multi pronged approach. I wanted to know him inside out i.e from his childhood days in Ahmedabad to his education in Cambridge, the various aspects of his personal and professional life. It was like going back to school as I ended up reading science text books, geeked out on lectures by MIT professor Walter Lewin, studied about ISRO, The making of the bomb and Modern history.”

He adds, “I also studied the basics of rocket science and its evolution and that’s how I got to know about the pioneers like Tsiolkovsky Goddard and Wernher von Braun. But while I was going about doing peripheral and prep work I’d keep coming back to the script which was sacrosanct for me and was carved out so meticulously by Abhay Pannu. He had done immense research and had interwoven the highlights of Vikram Sarabhai’s life beautifully in the story.”