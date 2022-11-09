Britney Spears reveals she's suffering from incurable nerve damage

Britney Spears has revealed that she is suffering from incurable nerve damage on the right side of her body. She took to Instagram and shared a reel of herself dancing, and penned a lengthy caption explaining her health condition. Britney said the nerve damage had affected her sleep and dancing helps in reducing pain. Britney wrote: “Nerve damage on the right side of my body…There’s no cure except God I guess…Nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen for your brain…Your brain literally shuts down. Nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb.”

She added that she woke up three times a week in bed with her hands completely numb. “The nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles. From the right side of my body, it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple…It stings and it’s scary,” she added. “The last three years since I got out of that place, I’ve been in a mild unconscious state. I couldn’t face it,” she continued while referring to the medical facility she was placed in 2019. — TMS

