Aleya Ghosh on her character in 'Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani'

Aleya Ghosh seems to be enjoying dabbling in genres other than family dramas. Not that it has been a deliberate attempt to steer clear of saas-bahu sagas, but it’s just destiny that the actress has been getting such offers. After essaying Satyabhama in RadhaKrishn and Yakshika in Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aleya is currently seen as the protagonist, Paro, in Dangal TV’s Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani.

She says she fell in love with the character almost instantly: “The character may be fictional, but to me it feels real. I live and breathe Paro. The innocence of the character is its USP. Paro’s honesty and simplicity are her endearing qualities.”

Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani is her first show in the lead role. Is it unnerving to deal with the pressure of being the face of a show? She replies, “Yes, it is. I do feel the pressure of a hectic schedule. I don’t get much time for myself. A daily show demands a lot of physical and mental involvement. But, as they say, fortune favours the brave. I am

grateful for this opportunity. I try to take out time for yoga and meditation sessions. By God’s grace, our show has been doing well.”