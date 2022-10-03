Sumit Kaul shares his experience of dubbing for Diljit Dosanjh

Actor and voice artist Sumit Kaul has dubbed in a number of languages for films and web shows. Recently, he dubbed for Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi.
Sumit says, “I started dubbing in 2009 in addition to acting. The idea was to stay productive, make some money and learn a new craft. But then it turned out to be an interesting field. And, it’s been one of the most amazing experiences I have had. Lending my voice to different characters means vocal exercise, which ensures that the strength of my voice, my projection, diction and enunciation remain in practice.”
Speaking about dubbing in English for Diljit Dosanjh, he adds, “I gave my voice for the character played by Diljit Dosanjh. It was quite a challenging part as one had to match the performance and expression of the actor. Also, you want the content and the performance to be enjoyable in the English language as well. It required a lot of effort for the whole team.”
