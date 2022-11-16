It was indeed a royal challenge

According to The Crown consultant Andrew Morton, the 74-year-old monarch once breakdanced in Brazil with topless women.

King Charles III is played by Dominic West in Netflix hit The Crown where he was depicted carrying out the street dance at a charity event in a new episode and Andrew has claimed he once took his talent abroad. He said, “I found it fascinating. They asked me the most specific questions - like the colour of the wallpaper. What I learnt is they do take liberties, but a lot of truth. He breakdanced in Brazil with topless ladies!” In the fifth season, King Charles III is seen breakdancing to 1992 hip hop track Don’t Sweat the Technique but the scene is in fact based on a real-life event from March 1985, which saw the now-King taking part in a workshop for his Prince’s Trust charity in West Sussex. —IANS