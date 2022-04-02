Shehnaaz Gill reveals what SidNaaz means to her

Bigg Boss 13 was mainly a hit because of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla and their cute banter. Fans started calling them SidNaaz.

Now, after the tragic demise of Sidharth, the hashtag has become more of an emotion.

As much as fans love the hashtag of SidNaaz, Shehnaaz reveals that the social term means more than anything to her.

During a recent media interaction, Shehnaaz said, “For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite jodi, but for me, it was life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well.”

Meanwhile, for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Shehnaaz had paid a special tribute to Sidharth that not only made her emotional but even the host Salman Khan and the audience.