Shehnaaz Gill reveals what SidNaaz means to her

Bigg Boss 13 was mainly a hit because of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla and their cute banter. Fans started calling them SidNaaz.
Now, after the tragic demise of Sidharth, the hashtag has become more of an emotion.
As much as fans love the hashtag of SidNaaz, Shehnaaz reveals that the social term means more than anything to her.
During a recent media interaction, Shehnaaz said, “For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite jodi, but for me, it was life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well.”
Meanwhile, for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Shehnaaz had paid a special tribute to Sidharth that not only made her emotional but even the host Salman Khan and the audience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India, Australia ink economic cooperation and trade pact to boost ties
Inked by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Aus...
Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
On Thursday hundreds of protesters clashed with police and m...
Petrol, diesel prices up 80 paise a litre, 10th hike in 12 days
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against...
Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: White House
Singh, considered a key architect of Washington's punitive e...
Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted
Nimbale transferred 18 times in 8 years