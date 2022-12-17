It’s a century for Saavi Ki Savaari...

Colors’ eccentric love story Saavi Ki Savaari, about a female auto-rickshaw driver and a businessman, has won hearts ever since its premiere. The show has now completed 100 episodes, and the cast and crew celebrated the journey by cutting a cake.
The show traces the heart-warming journey of Saavi, an optimistic young woman who shatters stereotypes by choosing a male-dominated profession of an auto-rickshaw driver in Ujjain to support her family financially. Samridhii Shukla essays the role of Saavi while actor Farman Haider plays Nityam.
Samridhii says, “I am incredibly grateful to God and our viewers for showering so much love on us. We put a lot of effort in creating this show, so the praise feels very satisfying. Through all the highs and lows, the cast and crew of the show have been very supportive.”
