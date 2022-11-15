Amruta Subhash on being a part of Wonder Women

Amruta Subhash, who is popularly known for her role in web series Gullak, will next be seen in the movie, Wonder Women, which will have an OTT release. The film will release on SonyLIV on November 18.

Amruta plays Jaya, a conservative Maharashtrian woman, in the film. Talking about her role, the actress said, “Jaya is dependent on her husband for everything. But things start changing as she moves to Kerala for treatment.”

She continued, “However, what makes the role unique is that my reel and real husband are the same in the movie. I want to thank Anjali Menon for this. The experience of working with my husband Sandesh Kulkarni was very different. Coming together for a movie brings our picture-perfect chemistry on screen.”

Written and directed by Anjali Menon, this film features Nitya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Amruta Subhash, Nadiya Moidu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip, Archana Padmini in prominent roles.