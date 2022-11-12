Debina-Gurmeet welcome their second baby

Television couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second child on Friday (November 11). Debina has given birth to a baby girl. The couple shared the happy news by posting an adorable picture that shows Gurmeet adorably kissing Debina, as she holds pink balloons in her hands. The text reads “It’s a Girl”.

The couple further wrote, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. Ecstatic that we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your love.”

Earlier in April, they had become parents for the first time to daughter Lianna through IVF.