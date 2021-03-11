Get set for 'Gaganyaan – Bharat ki Antariksh Udaan' on Discovery Plus

Boasting of a self-reliant space programme, ISRO prepares for Mission Gaganyaan, a voyage that will be showcased on Gaganyaan —Bharat ki Antariksh Udaan on Discovery Plus.

The documentary will feature three eminent astronauts, namely Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to go into space, the elite record-holding woman astronaut of NASA Sunita Williams and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kotov. Along with them, various experts, namely Dr G Madhavan Nair (former chairman, ISRO); Air Cdre (retd) Ravish Malhotra (former test pilot, IAF); Asif Siddiqi (space historian); Dr Brigitte Godard (Flight surgeon, European Astronaut Centre) and other distinguished professionals, will be a lending their expertise on the subject.