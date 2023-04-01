 Brahmastra 2 and 3 will be shot simultaneously, sequel to release in 2026 : The Tribune India

Brahmastra 2 and 3 will be shot simultaneously, sequel to release in 2026

Brahmastra 2 and 3 will be shot simultaneously, sequel to release in 2026

Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji & Alia Bhatt



Directed Ayan Mukerji says that he plans to shoot the two sequels of Brahmastra simultaneously with an aim to release the second part in 2026.

At a summit in New Delhi, Ayan said, “We will make Brahmastra 2 and 3 together. The truth is we are going to take a little bit of time to write it. I know there’s a lot of anticipation. People want the (second part of the film) film to come out. But pehle achchi tarah se likhenge, without compromising it. I think it will be about three years from now before we see Brahmastra 2 on the big screen.”

While Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva might have been successful at the box office, it did draw criticism for its weak dialogues, which were penned by Hussain Dalal.

Ayan acknowledged the criticism by saying, “We did get some mixed reactions. We still did really good numbers. A lot of people accepted our film. It also did well when it came out on streaming platform. It’s probably the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. But I still hear that criticism very clearly.”

He further said, “The thing is I accept and agree with some of it. Some of that criticism came down to some aspects related to the writing and story of Brahmastra. I want to understand these things and make part two better.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'

2
Punjab

Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'

3
Punjab

AAP MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand gets hitched; bride is a Sikh preacher’s granddaughter

4
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

5
Punjab

Congress mulls sending Navjot Sidhu to battleground Karnataka

6
Nation

Deaths on US-Canada border: Gujarat man says four of the deceased are kin

7
Diaspora

India will not allow its national flag to be put down: Jaishankar’s stern message to Khalistanis

8
Punjab

Kidnapping of millitant Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother: Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh declared PO

9
Nation

More rain ahead, wheat yield to fall in Punjab, Haryana, UP

10
Punjab

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Don't Miss

View All
Rain likely for two days
Chandigarh

Rain likely for two days

Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family on April 3 to express grief
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family on April 3 to express grief

Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Top News

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case; hearing in Surat court on April 13

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case from sessions court; hearing on conviction stay on April 13

The Congress leader was disqualified as a member of the Lok ...

Why is BJP accusing Congress and Rahul Gandhi of being ‘anti-OBC’, will the charge stick?

Why is BJP accusing Congress and Rahul Gandhi of being 'anti-OBC', will the charge stick?

Political importance-OBCs constitute close to half of India’...

Cong leader Navjot Sidhu visits Moosewala’s residence in Mansa to meet his parents

Gangsters are just pawns, somebody else is planning the moves: Navjot Sidhu at Moosewala’s residence in Mansa

Congress leader had gone to meet the slain singer’s parents ...

Video: Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’day; refuses to speak on Amritpal Singh, reviving ‘Waris Punjab De’

Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'

Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...

Amritpal Singh trail: UP Gurdwara under scanner after footage found 'missing'

Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'

Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter


Cities

View All

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Kidnapping of millitant Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother: Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh declared PO

Panic grips Faizpura locality as drunken men open fire into air

Mobile phone recovered from Central Jail inmate

Women hold march against drug menace

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

Fire system in Panchkula societies ‘defunct’

Baltana railway underpass nearing reality

Kidney racket busted in Dera Bassi, two staffers of private hospital arrested

Rain likely for two days

Delhi court orders framing of charges against IM’s Yasin Bhatkal, others for conspiring to 'wage war against India'

Delhi court orders framing of charges against IM’s Yasin Bhatkal, others for conspiring to 'wage war against India'

Housing sales in Gurugram up 10%, down 30% in Delhi, Ghaziabad

Restore fare concessions offered to senior citizens by Railways: Kejriwal to PM

Narcotics Control Bureau seized Rs 940 crore narcotics last year

Man stabbed to death, four held

Jalandhar bypoll: Slain singer’s father to canvass against govt

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh to canvass against Punjab Govt in Jalandhar bypoll

14 yrs on, High Court forms 3-advocate panel to conduct temple election

2 drug smugglers held in Phillaur

23 Covid cases in past two days

‘Aakhiri Umeed’ for the underprivileged

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Atal Apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to hand over allotment letters for HIG, MIG flats soon

Covid surge: 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Incidents creation of those working at instance of politicians: SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal

Man gets life term for killing paramour’s spouse

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Navjot Singh Sidhu's security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Three arrested with 71,540 tablets of habit-forming drug

NGOs should come forward to help special children, says MLA

Woman, ‘godman’ booked for theft