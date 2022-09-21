Alia Bhatt felicitated with Smita Patil Memorial Award for Best Actor

Alia Bhatt has bagged the prestigious Smita Patil Memorial Award for her contribution to Indian cinema at the 38th-anniversary celebrations of the premier non-profit, socio-cultural and educational organization — Priyadarshini Academy. This rare honour is bestowed upon outstanding national and international personalities annually for immense contribution to their respective fields. This year, exceptional achievers were felicitated virtually by Union Ministers, Government of India, through a webinar on September 19.
Alia Bhatt said, “I want to thank the Priyadarshni Academy for bestowing me with the Smita Patil Memorial Award for Best Actor. It’s a tremendous honour to be here today, one I’ll cherish for years to come. India has the most incredible legacy of the arts, and I’m eternally grateful that our work is a part of it. Cinema teaches us the importance of believing in the beauty of dreams, to follow them with dedication and humility, and never quit.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...