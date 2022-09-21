Alia Bhatt felicitated with Smita Patil Memorial Award for Best Actor

Alia Bhatt has bagged the prestigious Smita Patil Memorial Award for her contribution to Indian cinema at the 38th-anniversary celebrations of the premier non-profit, socio-cultural and educational organization — Priyadarshini Academy. This rare honour is bestowed upon outstanding national and international personalities annually for immense contribution to their respective fields. This year, exceptional achievers were felicitated virtually by Union Ministers, Government of India, through a webinar on September 19.

Alia Bhatt said, “I want to thank the Priyadarshni Academy for bestowing me with the Smita Patil Memorial Award for Best Actor. It’s a tremendous honour to be here today, one I’ll cherish for years to come. India has the most incredible legacy of the arts, and I’m eternally grateful that our work is a part of it. Cinema teaches us the importance of believing in the beauty of dreams, to follow them with dedication and humility, and never quit.” — TMS

