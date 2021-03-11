Madhuri Dixit joins Raja Kumari's anthem Made In India

Madhuri Dixit has teamed up with Indo-American rapper, songwriter and singer Raja Kumari, as she pays tribute to her Indian heritage with her latest song Made In India.
Madhuri says, “Having lived in the USA for a few years, I completely resonate with the sentiments with which Raja Kumari created Made In India. It is an anthem for every Indian born in and outside of the country. It is truly exciting.” — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: HC rejects Punjab government's demand to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana
High Court asks the state of Haryana to submit its affidavit...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...