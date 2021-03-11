Madhuri Dixit joins Raja Kumari's anthem Made In India

Madhuri Dixit has teamed up with Indo-American rapper, songwriter and singer Raja Kumari, as she pays tribute to her Indian heritage with her latest song Made In India.

Madhuri says, “Having lived in the USA for a few years, I completely resonate with the sentiments with which Raja Kumari created Made In India. It is an anthem for every Indian born in and outside of the country. It is truly exciting.” — IANS