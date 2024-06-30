 It’s a wild ride! : The Tribune India

It’s a wild ride!

From Patiala to Pathankot, upcoming Netflix film Wild Wild Punjab guarantees a trip of a lifetime as the cast and crew hit the ground running in Chandigarh

Clockwise from top left: Manjot Singh, Ishita Raj, Jassie Gill, Patralekhaa, Simarpreet Singh, Varun Sharma and Sunny Singh. Photo: Vicky



Sheetal

What happens when your friend goes through an ugly break-up and doesn’t quit drinking? Getting him back on Bumble is secondary, but in search of closure an ‘all friends’ road trip is a must! Upcoming Netflix film Wild Wild Punjab, from the house of Luv Ranjan, our very own relationship expert, explores the same theme on the roads of Punjab.

There’s also a motive, Varun Sharma, as a love-sick Rajesh Khanna, wants to go his ex-girlfriend’s marriage to say four words of closure — ‘I am over you’. “On July 10, when it releases, it would be interesting to witness the lanes of Punjab all the way from Patiala to Pathankot, as detours are guaranteed in this break-up trip,” informed director Simarpreet Singh. More than that, when the cast and director arrived in Chandigarh via road, memories came flashing of their shooting days in Punjab during the winter.

Friends in action

Quite a unique cast, Wild Wild Punjab features Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Sunny Singh, Ishita Raj, Patralekhaa and Jassie Gill. “There was no ice to break between us all. We were friends before signing the film. For the rest of us, who didn’t work with each other, the joint reading session and pre-production prep work helped us bond,” said Varun. His and Manjot’s friendship goes back to 14 years, even before they became part of the hit franchise Fukrey.

Manjot, who has done many versatile projects, shared, “I am playing the character of Honey Singh, whose first love is his car. He lovingly calls it Paaro.”

Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-stars, Sunny Singh and Ishita Raj, are not far behind. They have been friends since long too, but it’s the first time they would be seen opposite each other. “I think we have this really interesting bond off screen, which reflects onscreen too. We can catch each other’s expression and know immediately what we have to change or do on camera for the scene to work. It’s something that comes naturally,” shared Ishita. On the other hand, Patralekhaa explained how she really had to work through to get to know Jassie better, as the latter is very shy in real life.

Matter of looks

Since the trailer’s release, Sunny Singh’s character Maan Arora’s look has created quite a stir among female fans. Sunny has done romantic roles until now, but will be seen in a different avatar in this Netflix film. Sunny shared, “My look is Simar’s creation and exactly how he had imagined. For me to get into the skin of the character, the change in my look worked. As they were chopping my hair and changing my beard style, it felt like I was becoming more of my character. It was definitely someone new and unrecognisable when I saw myself in the mirror.” Seen as a casanova, Sunny called his character naughty but also loyal to his friends.

Jassie Gill plays a Jain character named Gaurav, an odd one out in this Wild Punjabi mix. But in his defense, Simar explained, “We often remark that Jatt-dominant stories come from the hinterlands of Punjab, but there’s so much more to the narrative. Ours is a very refreshing and inclusive take on Punjab. We specifically chose Patiala for their background, as we didn’t want really modern boys but also not village lads — somewhere in between.”

Jassie, as Gaurav Jain, who doesn’t drink alcohol or consumes non-vegetarian food, felt he didn’t have to do much homework for the role. “In every friend’s group there’s one person who would always be afraid of doing something adventurous or rebellious. There is always one who is afraid that parents would find out; he ruins the whole vibe of the group. I am that guy.”

Love for khets

Patralekhaa, who always aspired to explore the khets of Punjab, like many Bollywood actors, felt happy with the overall outcome of the film. “Before landing in Punjab for the shoot, I was reading The Last Queen by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni to understand Punjab better. I was impressed by Punjab’s rich history, especially the brave Maharaja Ranjit Singh and his wife Jind Kaur. I really loved shooting here and getting to know people of Punjab. They are warm and welcoming. Also, the food is amazing.” On her character Radha, Patralekhaa drew from Jind Kaur’s deep belief in God. “In the film you will often see her thanking God like we many Hindus do by touching their hand on the forehead.” 

Song to cherish

Husn Irani, which is a poster song of the film, is a rendition of Dhol Jageero Da, and director Simar believed that there was no other song that would have justified the feelings of these friends better. “It’s one song that every Punjabi would relate to and must have heard in weddings on repeat mode. It’s our way to bring back the old song, which we all have grooved upon while growing up. I think, being Punjabis, Varun, Manjot and Sunny would especially agree with me.”

No crossing the line

The director explained how Willd Wild Punjab was an OTT film about four male friends who happen to use gaalis in regular conversation, yet it does not cross the line. Varun shared, “We have not diluted some scenes for the sake of doing so. We have used swear words only where necessary. My character is drunk and out of wits throughout the film as he is a heart-broken man in rage, so there have to be a few expletives for the authentic feel.”

