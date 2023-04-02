It's a wrap for Warning 2

Gippy Grewal has finally wrapped the shoot of Warning 2.

Sharing a video on his social media handle, Gippy Grewal tweeted, “Warning 2, now filmed, #warning2 In cinemas on Nov 24.” Directed by Amar Hundal, the movie is written by Gippy. It stars Gippy, Jasmin Bhasin, Dheeraj Kumar, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Rahul Dev, Raghveer Boli and others in pivotal roles.