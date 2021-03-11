Rajan Shahi collaborates with daughter Ishikafor Anupamaa - Namaste America

After joining hands with his mother Deepa Shahi for Anupamaa, Rajan Shahi has collaborated with his daughter Ishika Shahi for a prequel to the popular show.

Titled Anupamaa - Namaste America, the series has been created by Rajan and is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. It is being produced under the father-daughter’s newly launched banner I Shahi Entertainment LLP. The 11-episode web series takes the viewers on a journey in Anupamaa’s life 17 years ago.

The series went live on April 25 and started with a young Anupamaa, who gets an opportunity to go to America. But Vanraj couldn’t let Anupamaa fly high, at least not higher than him, and does the unthinkable to stop her. It will be interesting to watch how Anupamaa manages to stay strong even when her dreams are shattered by the man she loves.