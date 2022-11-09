It's an emotional farewell...

As the finale of Colors’ Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 draws close, the competition intensifies with no room for mistakes. Judge Karan Johar shocked everyone by revealing that not one, but two contestants would have to bid farewell. And, having received the least number of votes, Amruta Khanvilkar and Paras Kalnawat, had to say goodbye to the show. Shedding tears, Amruta said, “Dancing in front of Madhuri ma’am was the best experience of my life, and I will always treasure that memory. When I joined this show, I was a different person, and this journey has changed me for the better. I admit that this elimination is very painful, however, it is a competition and only one person will be lucky enough to win the trophy.”

Paras Kalnawat adds, “Firstly, I want to thank all the judges, the team of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the Colors’ team, choreographers and contestants for showering so much love. I thank the audience for all their love and support. When I got an offer for this show, I immediately said yes. It would be a great learning curve and so it was! I’ve suffered injuries, but never gave up hope. I came here to win hearts, hope I have done that.”

