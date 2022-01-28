Sayantani Ghosh on Tera Yaar Hoon Main going off air

Sony SAB’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main, known as a unique show with a slice of realism in everyday life, is ready to bid farewell after a glorious journey.

With more than 350 episodes under its wing, the show has received loads of love and appreciation as it came with a one-of-a-kind storyline shedding light on very sensitive topics like progressive parental relationships and remarriage.

Talking about her journey on the show Sayantani says, “I have no words to express what is going on in my head. Life is full of goodbyes and this one is painful. The show has played a major role to my success, and I will truly miss playing Daljeet as I was too emotionally invested in the character. I really admire her as she is so headstrong and brave. It is a bittersweet moment now as over the years the audience has showered so much love on Daljeet and now that the show has ended, I feel a little empty inside.”