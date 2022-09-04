It's Kolkata wedding for Ahmareen Anjum & Danny Sura

Danny Sura has tied the knot with his lady love Ahmareen Anjum. Danny is popularly known for projects like Vidrohi, Hindi Medium, Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 while Ahmareen Anjum is known for her role as Loki in the film RRR. The couple took their vows in Kolkata in a ceremony with just close family members by their side.
Ahmareen says, “We have known each other for some time. We didn’t fall in love with each other instantly, but the love happened slowly and organically. We didn’t even have plans for a sudden wedding, but I feel that few decisions aren’t time bound and nothing can change that. We thought that this was the right time to get married.”
