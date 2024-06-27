It’s not just about dressing up as a clown, but involves a whole lot of skill, opines Martin D’souza, team leader of Flubber & Friends

Yashita Mishra

Magic tricks, backflips, jokes and dance — the renowned clown group Flubber & Friends took over the stage and set it on fire by showcasing their impeccable talent at CP67 Mall, Mohali, recently.

Led by Martin D’souza, aka Flubber the Clown, members of the group, including Roro, Chocolate, Pozzo and Big Zy, interacted with the guests and displayed their acrobatics skills and humorous skits.

Martin, who has done a course of ‘Clownology’ from the US, said, “There are a whole lot of skills involved in clowning. It’s not just about dressing up as a clown.” Martin’s endeavour has been to make the figure lovable and respectable. He has performed in many countries, including the US, Canada and China, but prefers the Indian audience simply because they have never encountered a clown like Flubber and hence don’t ‘take it for granted’, unlike the international crowd.

But isn’t there an element of fear associated with clowns. Martin does not agree. He blames the origin of the fear on Americans who ‘exaggerate everything’ and ‘spread negativity everywhere’.

