It’s official: Alizeh-starrer Farrey heads to the 54th International Film Festival of India

IANS

The upcoming film Farrey, which stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit B Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles, has been picked for an official screening for the upcoming 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). IFFI is set to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

Farrey has been directed by Soumendra Padhi, and written by Abhishek Yadav and Padhi. The film delves into the complex world of academic deception, where a scholarship recipient, the orphaned genius Niyati, becomes unwittingly entangled in a high-stakes cheating racket orchestrated by her affluent peers.

Talking about the film’s screening at IFFI, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said, “I am happy that Farrey is being screened at IFFI. I have some fond memories of IFFI over the years and with Farrey making it to the esteemed panel it feels like a full circle. I wish the entire team all the very best.” Farrey is set to release in theatres on November 24.