Harrdy Sandhu congratulates his co-star Parineeti Chopra on 'soon-to-happen union' with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra’s meal outings with AAP minister Raghav Chadha have been grabbing eyeballs of late. While both Parineeti and Raghav have been tight-lipped about their relationship, Parineeti’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu seems to have put a stamp of approval on the equation between the two.

Recently, Sandhu said that he is very “happy that it’s finally happening” and that the Ishaqzaade actress is finally taking the plunge. He wished her “all the luck”.

The Bijlee Bijlee hit-maker also revealed that they would discuss marriage when they were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga. He said, “We used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that ‘I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy’.”

Sandhu also shared that he has already spoken with the actress and has congratulated on the soon-to-happen union. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti.—IANS