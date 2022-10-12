It’s time for ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’

The course of breaking traditions continues in Colors’ Bigg Boss 16, which now introduces a one-of-a-kind segment in the show for the first time, which will be hosted by the famous Shekhar Suman. After having been seen in a variety of roles, the seasoned actor will embody a unique avatar for the fun and engaging segment titled Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman. Laced with the actor’s quintessential wit and sarcasm, the segment will see him interact with the contestants on the events that have transpired and present them with their report cards of the week. He will also roast the contestants, play games with them, pull off fun gags and get serious if need be.

Says Shekhar Suman, “Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and the fans look forward to the evenings packed with entertainment. Joining hands with the show is great fun and it gives me an insight into why it has enjoyed success for 15 years. I’m thrilled about Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman. Through this interactive element, I will be a friend, philosopher, guide and mentor to the housemates.”