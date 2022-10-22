It’s time for festivities. On Dhanteras today, celebs talks about what they plan to buy and how they want to celebrate the day

Sheetal

The five-day festivities which begin today with Dhanteras will end with Bhai Dooj on October 26, following Diwali a day earlier. As celebs gear up to celebrate Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, where Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera are worshipped, they share their customary ritual for the day, apart from their best Dhanteras purchase that proved lucky.

Career graph

On Dhanteras, I make it a point to buy an ornament. I remember buying a gold pendant that had the image of Goddess Laxmi on it, from the money I got for my first acting gig. I think it’s a lucky charm for me and I keep in my drawer always. Every year I buy a utensil at least and perform a puja for prosperity, health and wealth.

Anupama Solanki, actress

Jewel in the crown

The whole festival of Diwali and everything before that, we call it Kali Pujo in Bengali and worship Goddess Kali. But growing up in cosmopolitan city made me embrace all the cultures. So, I pray to all the Gods and Goddesses. We buy some gold on Dhanteras and have seen my mother doing that ever since I was a kid. This year, I am planning to buy jui haar, Bengali jewellery that is in the form of a big golden flower chain.

Ritabhari Chakraborty, actress

Health & peace

Last year I did lots of shopping on Dhanteras. For my mother, I got a gold chain as they say it is very auspicious to buy gold on this occasion. This Dhanteras, instead of buying anything, I would like to pray for the good health of everyone. On both Dhanteras and Diwali, we perform a puja at home followed by a lavish dinner together.

Abhinav Kapoor, actor

Striking gold

I am looking forward to purchasing gold this Dhanteras, like elders in my family have always done. Like every other year, I will be going for some jewellery shopping along with my family. I will also buy a palm size idol of Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity. We have also arranged a small puja ceremony.

Rinku Dhawan, actress

Kitchen corner

Dhanteras is a day where we pray to Goddess Mahalaksmi and clean our house. It is an auspicious day to buy something related to Goddess Lakshmi and something that can be used in the kitchen. So these are the age-old traditions we follow. I also buy some utensils for the kitchen.

Sudhanshu Pandey, actor

Positive vibes

I think it is all about belief. When you do something with positive vibes it reflects in the same manner. Mothers are the most beautiful gift of God, so I will buy my mom a gift this Dhanteras. As a custom, we buy some utensils. It’s also auspicious to buy gold and silver. We also try to help those in need.

Jonita Doda, actress

Lucky charm

On Dhanteras, I get to shop a lot. I buy some gold or silver ornaments every year, and this year I am planning to buy a pair of earrings. I don’t know if it counts, but I got a gold coin as a gift from my sister and it has been years that I have kept it safe.

Megha Kishore, singer

Hear it from the experts

This year Dhanteras will be celebrated for two days as triyodashi tithi, starting from 6:02 pm on October 22 to 6:03 pm on October 23. It’s almost after 1,300 years that this has happened.

It's considered a good omen to buy broom, utensils, gold and silver. Broom and utensils should be kept in the kitchen first.

It’s better to buy something to fill in those utensils, like fruits and vegetables, rather than bringing them empty to the house.

Madan Gupta Spatu, astrologer

Shopping can be done for a whole 24 hours during triyodashi timing, but suitable time for puja is from 5: 43pm to 6:04 pm

If one cannot buy gold, then a silver plate, key-ring or coin are good alternatives. Earthen utensils are also a good option or you can go for 11 diyas, light them with sesame oil or desi ghee and place them in all rooms.

One should never buy knife, items made of iron or crockery on this day.

P Khurrana, Astrologer