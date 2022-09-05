It’s time to revisit our childhood days with this week’s Bachpan Special on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Members will relive fond memories and recreate new ones on the show. The show starts off with Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan’s parents giving him a surprise on the show via a video call. Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie’s family is also present in the audience and invited onto the stage. They both share childhood memories, while getting teased by Arjun Bijlani and Amaal Malik about their undeniable chemistry on and off screen.

Kanwar Dhillon, aka Shiva from Pandya Store, talks about his experience, “I think people are going to love the Bachpan Special episode. It’s light-hearted, fun and had amazing moments. I got to perform as Aamir Khan sir’s character from Taare Zameen Par. Overall, it was a great experience as it was full of energy, full of life, and I think it was one of the finest episodes that we have shot. I’m sure the fans and viewers are going to love the episode.”