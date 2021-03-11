Asha Parekh graces the stage of Superstar Singer 2

Sony Television’s singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 has witnessed some fine young singing talent on the show every week. This weekend, the show will welcome yesteryear actress Asha Parekh. The contestants will pay a befitting tribute to the evergreen actress of Bollywood as they will be seen performing to some of her iconic songs.

While praising one of the performers, Asha Parekh, during the shoots, said, “I am speechless. This little girl sang this song so beautifully in one take just like how experienced singers generally sing. Both the songs that she sang are very difficult and it’s not easy at all. I still remember this song from the movie Aaye Din Baharke, the aalap of the song was so difficult that I had to take long breaths. But hats off to this girl. I am really impressed. She sang it so well.” The special episode is set to air today.