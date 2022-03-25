J-Hope of BTS tests +ve for Covid

J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok from band BTS has tested positive for Covid-19. The lead dancer-rapper-music producer of the K-Pop septet is the latest to fall prey to the virus. J-Hope reportedly had a sore throat and decided to get a test done. He completed three rounds of vaccinations, including the booster shot. J-Hope is now at home taking treatment and is expected to be a part of the group’s activities as soon the quarantine ends. Fans are sending prayers and good wishes for J-Hope. BTS is scheduled to perform at the Grammys, which is on April 4. We have to see if J-Hope misses out on the performance!
