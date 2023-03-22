'Jaa! Tujhe maaf kiya'… Actor Anupam Kher pens emotional tribute for his friend Satish Kaushik

ANI

Actor Anupam Kher penned another emotional tribute for his dear friend Satish Kaushik, who died following a cardiac arrest on March 8 in New Delhi.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted a show-motion video from Satish Kaushik’s prayer meet that was held on Monday in Mumbai. In the video, Anupam showered rose petals on Satish’s picture and then the Kashmir Files actor wrote in the caption, “Jaa!!! Tujhe maaf kiya! Mujhe Akela chod kar jane ke liye!! I will surely find you in people’s laughter! But will miss our friendship on a day to day basis!! Alvida mere dost! Tera favourite gaana lagaya hain background me! Tu bhi kya yaad karega!!” Anupam added Do lafzo ki hai in the background of the video.

Besides Anupam, Boney Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, among others attended the prayer meet.