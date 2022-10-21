Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke goes on floors

ZEE5 is on a roll with back-to-back successful original launches. The recent releases on the OTT include Mithya, Abhay 3, The Broken News, Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti, Duranga, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd among others.

The digital platform has now commissioned a new series, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, which will focus on a woman hero, Kavya – an IPS officer. She is spontaneous, a go-getter, who is also impulsive at times but will stop at nothing in her fight for the country. Produced by Juggernaut and helmed by national award-winning director Srijit Mukherji, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke went on the floors last month. The series is an edge-of-the-seat thriller about the numerous insurgents in the North-East and the constant hostility and threats by them. The show will be shot across four states – Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Kerala and Maharashtra.