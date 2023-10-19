Jackie Shroff-starrer spy thriller 'Two Zero One Four' poster unveiled

ANI

Actor Jackie Shroff is all set to come up with his spy thriller film Two Zero One Four. The film follows Captain Khanna, a retired Army officer with extensive intelligence experience, who remains sought after for critical missions. His life takes a turn when he’s tasked with interrogating Firoz Masani, a prominent Pakistani terrorist. This routine task uncovers a sprawling conspiracy involving foreign secret agents.

Jackie Shroff shared, “Being a part of Two Zero One Four has been an exhilarating journey. It’s a story that delves into the complexities of espionage, and my character is unlike any I’ve portrayed.