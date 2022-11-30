Jai Bhim sequels in pipeline

ANI

In what could be a marked departure from the norm, IFFI 53 delegates got a unique opportunity to get inspired by the screening of emotion, rather than a film. Don't believe us? Yes, you have to believe us, going by the words of TJ Gnanavel, the director of one of the boldest films on the flaws in law enforcement and the justice system.

Jai Bhim is not just a word, it is an emotion; this is what the Director has to say about the Tamil movie, which is sure to have given goose-bumps and transformed the lives of international and domestic delegates alike, to speak up and stand up for what is right, come what may.

Gnanavel while interacting with the media and festival delegates at one of the Table Talks sessions on the side-lines of the festival shared the thought behind choosing the title Jai Bhim for the movie. Reportedly, the sequels of the Jai Bhim will happen for sure.