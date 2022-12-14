James Cameron opts out of Avatar: The Way of Water premiere due to Covid

Covid-19 has changed the way of life and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water isn’t untouched by it. The Hollywood director has opted out of the premiere of his highly anticipated film in Los Angeles after he contracted Covid-19. Cameron did attend the film’s world premiere in London last week. His latest opens this Friday and looks to close the year with a bang for distributor Disney. —IANS
