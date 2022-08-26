Hollywood star Jason Momoa is excited to play a ‘quirky’ villain in Fast X. Cast as an antagonist in the latest movie of the Fast and Furious franchise, the 43-year-old actor can’t wait for the next phase of his career. “I’ve never played a character that’s quirky and androgynous. He’s very sadistic and funny. It’s very bizarre,” Momoa said.

The Game of Thrones star added, “I haven’t played a villain in a very long time.”

Meanwhile, Jason will reprise his role as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He informed that the film would be a ‘brothers’ journey’ between his alter ego, Arthur Curry, and the hero’s half-brother, Orm Marius, played by Patrick Wilson. The project will see Momoa reunite with Ben Affleck, who is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the film, and he is excited about it. — IANS