Jattiye will replace Jatt in the new franchise, Carry On Jattiye

The new franchise of Carry on Jatta has been announced recently. But it comes with a twist. Jattiye will replace Jatt in the new franchise, titled Carry On Jattiye.
The film directed by Smeep Kang, produced by Gippy Grewal, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Abhishek Pathak, Vinod Aswal and Divay Dhamija will star Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, Jasmin Bhasin, Sunil Grover, Jaswinder Bhalla, Nasir Chinyoti , Nirmal Rishi and Rupinder Rupi.
Says actor-producer Gippy Grewal, “Carry On Jattiye as the name suggests will have a female protagonist in the titular character. It’s a wonderful story and we hope to make a film as funny and entertaining as the previous outings.”
This is the first time Gippy Grewal’s Humble Motion Pictures is associating with a major Bollywood studio for a film.
Carry On Jatta 3 that released in June this year was the first Punjabi film to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office.
