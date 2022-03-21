Jaya Kishori gets nostalgic on ‘Swarna Swar Bharat’

Zee TV has left no stone unturned to entertain its viewers through awe-inspiring performances on the stage of Swarna Swar Bharat.

Recently, popular devotional singer Jaya Kishori graced the show. While shooting for the same, it was 10-year-old Atharv’s soulful rendition, Tum Hi Ho Mata Pita, that left Jaya Kishori mesmerised.

Appreciating Atharv’s voice, Jaya said, “You sang very well. Listening to your song took me back to my childhood days, and I felt very nostalgic. When I was your age, my parents used to ask me to sing devotional songs. I appreciate the kind of devotion you have in your voice towards God. I wish you good luck for your future endeavours.”

Talking about the show, she added, “I am thrilled to be here on the show. The show’s concept is unique and brilliant because nothing of this sort has ever happened before. I’m glad the show presents our rich Indian culture to the whole world through the medium of soulful, devotional music.”