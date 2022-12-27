Jayasudha criticises authorities for not appreciating actors from South India

This year the most important topic of discussion has been South vs Bollywood especially for South films worked great at the box office. Actress-turned-politician Jayasudha has also voiced her opinion on the same. She criticised the Indian government for not recognising the talent from South stating “even Vijaya Nirmala, the woman director who is on the Guinness Records, hasn’t received such appreciation”.

Jayasudha had appeared in the talk show Unstoppable with NBK.

Speaking at the talk show, she said, “Bollywood actresses like Kangana Ranaut have been honoured with a Padma Shri after having worked in just 10 films. However, actors who have worked for many decades in the film industry have not been given any recognition for their work, especially actors in the South Indian film industry. I am okay with Kangana Ranaut getting Padma Shri. Over here, we have worked on many films yet are not recognised by the government. We should get it respectably and not by asking for it.”