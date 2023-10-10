Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival to feature 250 films in over 70 languages

IANS

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is set to return and as many as 250 films will be featured from October 27 to November 5. Farhan Akhtar, Rana Daggubati, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Zoya Akhtar, Rohan Sippy, Ajay Bijli and Anupama Chopra unveiled the line-up in Mumbai on Monday, which included over 40 world premieres, 45 Asia premieres, and 70 plus South-Asian premieres.

The festival promises to spotlight contemporary films and new cinematic voices from South Asia. The main event this year is the South Asia Competition. This section aims to showcase breakthrough contemporary South Asian films, and will witness 14 films from debutant and second-time filmmakers from across India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, as well as diaspora filmmakers from the UK and Germany.

