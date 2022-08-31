JLo slams wedding attendee who 'sold' private video from ceremony

Singer Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee whom she says “took advantage” and “sold” a video of her serenading husband Ben Affleck last weekend at their wedding celebration in Georgia. “This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,” she wrote in an Instagram comment shared by fan account @jlow0rld. “I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.
“Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it’s to share with my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys,” Lopez added. In the clip, Lopez, 53, sings to Affleck, 50, who was seated in a chair directly across from her, smiling and enjoying the performance.
—IANS
